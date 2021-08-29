Girl Scout cookie bags and handmade quilts. History Museum’s COVID collection has it all
It didn’t take long for Margaret Wetherbee to realize she had a problem — or, rather, a sizable gap. Wetherbee is the head of collections at the Washington State Historical Society, which manages the permanent collection at the Washington State History Museum. In the burgeoning days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the months that have followed, she says that researchers have regularly come looking for materials related to the 1918 influenza pandemic.www.thenewstribune.com
