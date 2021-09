DES MOINES — State officials say almost 50% of the confirmed coronavirus cases in north-central Iowa in the last seven days were among children and people in their 20s. The state is currently updating its data once a week, and on Wednesday, it reported an additional 8,907 new positive cases and 29 additional deaths to bring the state’s total to 6,307. Here in north-central Iowa, in Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties, 398 new cases were reported with no new deaths. Cerro Gordo County saw 102 new cases in the last week.