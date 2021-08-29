Daily Weather Forecast For Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely then rain likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then heavy rain overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Heavy rain during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
