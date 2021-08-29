Cancel
Portsmouth, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Portsmouth

Posted by 
Portsmouth News Alert
 5 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bgLOdl600

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then rain likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then heavy rain overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Heavy rain during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Portsmouth News Alert

Portsmouth, OH
