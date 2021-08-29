Daily Weather Forecast For Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely then rain likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then heavy rain overnight High 78 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Heavy rain during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



