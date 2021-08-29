Daily Weather Forecast For Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



