Daily Weather Forecast For Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0