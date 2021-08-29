Cancel
Angleton, TX

Angleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Angleton Journal
 5 days ago

ANGLETON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bgLObze00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

