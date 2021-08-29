Angleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ANGLETON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
