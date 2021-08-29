Glasgow Weather Forecast

GLASGOW, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



