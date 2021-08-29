Cancel
Glasgow, KY

Glasgow Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Glasgow Daily
Glasgow Daily
 5 days ago

GLASGOW, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bgLOZB400

  • Sunday, August 29

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

