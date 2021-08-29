Kingsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KINGSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 75 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
