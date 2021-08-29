Cancel
Kingsville, TX

Kingsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Kingsville Voice
Kingsville Voice
 5 days ago

KINGSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bgLOVeA00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 75 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

