Spinach salads may make you think of a health food craze lacking in flavor or creativity. But they can be so much more than that—the earthy, slightly bitter taste of spinach can add oomph to any salads. I’m here to give you 15 delicious ideas for not just eating spinach, but actually enjoying it! Some recipes let you be in the driver’s seat, picking and choosing between feta cheese or goat cheese, bacon or grilled chicken, and balsamic vinaigrette or champagne vinaigrette. Others are more like a GPS, telling you exactly which way to go for the best result. Whether you’re the type of person who wants to see where the wind will take you or you prefer a little more direction, we have spinach salad recipes that will satisfy everyone.