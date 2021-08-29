4-Day Weather Forecast For Marion

MARION, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of Rain Showers High 89 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



