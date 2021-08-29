Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Marion

Posted by 
Marion Updates
Marion Updates
 5 days ago

MARION, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bgLOFlm00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marion Updates

Marion Updates

Marion, NC
109
Followers
185
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy