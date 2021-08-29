4-Day Weather Forecast For Marion
MARION, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
