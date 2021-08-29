Rainy forecast for Hobart? Jump on it!

(HOBART, IN) Sunday is set to be rainy in Hobart, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hobart:

Sunday, August 29 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.