Dayton, TX

Rainy forecast for Dayton? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Dayton News Watch
Dayton News Watch
 5 days ago

(DAYTON, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dayton Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dayton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bgLO8fw00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Dayton News Watch

Dayton News Watch

Dayton, TX
ABOUT

With Dayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

