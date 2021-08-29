Culpeper Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CULPEPER, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
