4-Day Weather Forecast For Marshalltown
MARSHALLTOWN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
