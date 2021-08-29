Cancel
Marshalltown, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Marshalltown

Marshalltown Updates
Marshalltown Updates
 5 days ago

MARSHALLTOWN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bgLO51l00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

