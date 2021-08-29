Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Benton Harbor News Flash
Benton Harbor News Flash
 5 days ago

BENTON HARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bgLNtbH00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor, MI
124
Followers
189
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Benton Harbor News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton Harbor, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy