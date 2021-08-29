Benton Harbor Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BENTON HARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
