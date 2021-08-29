4-Day Weather Forecast For Ukiah

UKIAH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 105 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 91 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



