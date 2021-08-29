Cancel
Ukiah, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ukiah

Ukiah Bulletin
Ukiah Bulletin
 5 days ago

UKIAH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bgLNrpp00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy smoke during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah, CA
With Ukiah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Ukiah, CA
