Bemidji, MN

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Bemidji

Bemidji Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BEMIDJI, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bemidji:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bgLNp4N00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bemidji Bulletin

Bemidji Bulletin

Bemidji, MN
With Bemidji Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

