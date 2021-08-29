Weather Forecast For Livingston
LIVINGSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
