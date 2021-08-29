Cancel
Livingston, TX

Weather Forecast For Livingston

Livingston Updates
 5 days ago

LIVINGSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

