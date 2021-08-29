Cancel
Rolla, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rolla

ROLLA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bgLNbxR00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rolla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

