4-Day Weather Forecast For Rolla

ROLLA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.