Ridgecrest Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RIDGECREST, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Areas Of Smoke then Haze
- High 108 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 30
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 75 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
