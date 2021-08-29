Cancel
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Ridgecrest News Watch
 5 days ago

RIDGECREST, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bgLNZ8r00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Areas Of Smoke then Haze

    • High 108 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 75 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

