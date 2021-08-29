Cancel
Key West, FL

Sunday set for rain in Key West — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Key West Times
 5 days ago

(KEY WEST, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Key West Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Key West:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bgLNJGT00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 81 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 82 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Key West Times

Key West, FL
With Key West Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

