Montrose, CO

Montrose Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Montrose Voice
 5 days ago

MONTROSE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bgLMq3j00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Montrose Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

