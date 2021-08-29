Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chatsworth, GA

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Chatsworth News Beat
Chatsworth News Beat
 5 days ago

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chatsworth:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bgLMoXV00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Chatsworth News Beat

Chatsworth News Beat

Chatsworth, GA
153
Followers
185
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chatsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatsworth, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy