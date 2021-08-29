Marquette Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MARQUETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.