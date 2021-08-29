Cancel
Marquette, MI

Marquette Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Marquette Daily
Marquette Daily
 5 days ago

MARQUETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bgLMnem00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

With Marquette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

