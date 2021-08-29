Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ID

Lewiston Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lewiston Updates
Lewiston Updates
 5 days ago

LEWISTON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bgLMk0b00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lewiston Updates

Lewiston Updates

Lewiston, ID
89
Followers
202
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lewiston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lewiston Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy