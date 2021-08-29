Cancel
Garden City, KS

Garden City Weather Forecast

Garden City News Beat
 5 days ago

GARDEN CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0bgLMj7s00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

