Garden City Weather Forecast
GARDEN CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
