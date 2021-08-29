Sedalia is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(SEDALIA, MO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sedalia:

Sunday, August 29 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



