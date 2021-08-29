Rainy forecast for Thomasville? Jump on it!

(THOMASVILLE, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Thomasville Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thomasville:

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.