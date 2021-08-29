Cancel
Greenville, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Greenville

Greenville Today
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bgLMfay00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

With Greenville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

