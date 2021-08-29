Cancel
Tehachapi, CA

Sun forecast for Tehachapi — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Tehachapi Daily
Tehachapi Daily
 5 days ago

(TEHACHAPI, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tehachapi. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tehachapi:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bgLMeiF00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

