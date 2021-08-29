Arcadia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARCADIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0