Arcadia, FL

Arcadia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Arcadia Post
Arcadia Post
 5 days ago

ARCADIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bgLMdpW00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

