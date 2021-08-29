Arcadia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ARCADIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



