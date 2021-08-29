Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie, WY

Sunday sun alert in Laramie — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Laramie Post
Laramie Post
 5 days ago

(LARAMIE, WY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laramie:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bgLMb4400

  • Sunday, August 29

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Laramie Post

Laramie Post

Laramie, WY
26
Followers
197
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Laramie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laramie, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy