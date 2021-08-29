Searcy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SEARCY, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
