Wentzville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WENTZVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.