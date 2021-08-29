Wentzville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WENTZVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0