Weather Forecast For Durango
DURANGO, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
