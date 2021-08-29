Weather Forecast For Durango

DURANGO, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



