Pahrump Daily Weather Forecast
PAHRUMP, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 106 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 79 °F
- 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 101 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
