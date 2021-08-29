Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Alamogordo Post
Alamogordo Post
 5 days ago

ALAMOGORDO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bgLMS4P00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Alamogordo Post

Alamogordo Post

Alamogordo, NM
92
Followers
196
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alamogordo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamogordo, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy