Alamogordo Weather Forecast
ALAMOGORDO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0