Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ME

Lewiston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 5 days ago

LEWISTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bgLMRBg00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lewiston Times

Lewiston Times

Lewiston, ME
50
Followers
208
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy