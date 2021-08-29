Lewiston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LEWISTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 70 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.