Weather Forecast For Waycross
WAYCROSS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
