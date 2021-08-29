Cancel
Waycross, GA

Weather Forecast For Waycross

Waycross Today
Waycross Today
 5 days ago

WAYCROSS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bgLMQIx00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

