Weather Forecast For Waycross

WAYCROSS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



