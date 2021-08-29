Cancel
Oswego, NY

Sunday rain in Oswego: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Oswego Post
Oswego Post
 5 days ago

(OSWEGO, NY) Sunday is set to be rainy in Oswego, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oswego:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bgLMPQE00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oswego Post

Oswego Post

