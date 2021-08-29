Cancel
Oxford News Flash

4-Day Weather Forecast For Oxford

Posted by 
 5 days ago

OXFORD, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bgLMOmj00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oxford, MS
ABOUT

With Oxford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

