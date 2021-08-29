4-Day Weather Forecast For Oxford
OXFORD, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0