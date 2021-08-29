4-Day Weather Forecast For Oxford

OXFORD, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.