Norwich, CT

Norwich Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Norwich Today
Norwich Today
 5 days ago

NORWICH, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bgLMNu000

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Norwich Today

Norwich Today

Norwich, CT
With Norwich Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Norwich, CT
