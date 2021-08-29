Norwich Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NORWICH, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.