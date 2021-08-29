Norwich Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORWICH, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0