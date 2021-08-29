Cancel
Selma, AL

Weather Forecast For Selma

Selma Daily
Selma Daily
SELMA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bgLML8Y00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

