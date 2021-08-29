Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stevens Point, WI

Sunday has sun for Stevens Point — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Stevens Point News Flash
Stevens Point News Flash
 5 days ago

(STEVENS POINT, WI) A sunny Sunday is here for Stevens Point, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stevens Point:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bgLMJN600

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point, WI
48
Followers
202
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stevens Point News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevens Point, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Ahoskie, NCPosted by
Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel

Friday has sun for Ahoskie — 3 ways to make the most of it

(AHOSKIE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ahoskie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy