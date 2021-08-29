Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

Sunday rain in Atlantic City meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Atlantic City Daily
Atlantic City Daily
 5 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Sunday is set to be rainy in Atlantic City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Atlantic City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bgLMHbe00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Atlantic City Daily

Atlantic City Daily

Atlantic City, NJ
75
Followers
202
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atlantic City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic City, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy