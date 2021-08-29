Cancel
Hazleton, PA

Cloudy forecast for Hazleton? Jump on it!

Hazleton Digest
Hazleton Digest
 5 days ago

(HAZLETON, PA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Sunday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hazleton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bgLMGiv00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

