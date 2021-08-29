Cloudy forecast for Hazleton? Jump on it!
(HAZLETON, PA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Sunday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hazleton:
Sunday, August 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
