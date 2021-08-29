Cancel
Russellville, AR

Sunday set for rain in Russellville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Russellville News Flash
 5 days ago

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Sunday is set to be rainy in Russellville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Russellville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bgLMFqC00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Russellville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

