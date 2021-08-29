Sunday set for rain in Russellville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Sunday is set to be rainy in Russellville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Russellville:

Sunday, August 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 94 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.