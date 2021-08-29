Moses Lake Weather Forecast

MOSES LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 24 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.