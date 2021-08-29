Moses Lake Weather Forecast
MOSES LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
