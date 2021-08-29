Sun forecast for Hinesville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(HINESVILLE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hinesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hinesville:

Sunday, August 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 8 mph



Monday, August 30 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.