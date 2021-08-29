Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerset, KY

Somerset Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Somerset Today
Somerset Today
 5 days ago

SOMERSET, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bgLM9d500

  • Sunday, August 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Somerset Today

Somerset Today

Somerset, KY
137
Followers
197
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Somerset Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerset, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy