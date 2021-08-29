Cedar City Weather Forecast

CEDAR CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.