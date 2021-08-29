Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar City, UT

Cedar City Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 5 days ago

CEDAR CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bgLM8kM00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Cedar City Times

Cedar City Times

Cedar City, UT
63
Followers
199
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cedar City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar City, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy