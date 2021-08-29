Cedar City Weather Forecast
CEDAR CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
